The Baltimore Ravens will host the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football. Both teams are in tight division battles, but Baltimore will look to defend its home field and the Ravens are favored by three points, according to the latest NFL odds at Caesars.

Patriots vs. Ravens betting preview

The New England Patriots sit atop the AFC East standings with an 11-3 record, but the Pats are coming off a heartbreaking 35-31 loss against the Bills after being up 21-0 in the first half. Despite the defeat, the Patriots enter Sunday's showdown 10-1 in their last 11 games. New England has won six straight games at home, and Mike Vrabel's men are averaging 364.2 yards per game on offense, which ranks sixth in the NFL.

Meanwhile, the Ravens enter this matchup with a 7-7 record, sitting second in the AFC North, just one game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers. Baltimore is 6-2 in its last eight games, but the Ravens are just 1-6 against the spread in their past seven games at home. According to the latest NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook, the Ravens are favored by three points, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.

