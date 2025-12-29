If you're looking to place a wager on Falcons vs. Rams on Monday Night Football, be sure to check out the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS250BM to get a first bet match up to $250 in bonus bets. According to the latest NFL odds, the Rams are favored by 7.5 points, and the over/under for total points scored is 49.5. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Monday's games:

For a full list of terms and conditions, check out the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page.

Best bets for Monday, Dec. 29

The Rams are sizable 7.5-point favorites for this road game and there's some familiarity between the two sides. Falcons head coach Raheem Morris was L.A.'s defensive coordinator and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson was the QB coach when the Rams won the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. Matthew Stafford is looking to wrap up his MVP-worthy season with a strong performance, and Sean McVay will certainly want his team coming out hot after a rough overtime loss in Seattle in Week 16. We'll see how hard the Rams go given their playoff situation but the SportsLine Projection Model has Los Angeles covering the 7.5-point spread in 52% of simulations.

There is only one "A" grade play on Monday's NBA slate according to the SportsLine model and it comes in the final contest of the day with the Dallas Mavericks visiting the Portland Trail Blazers. The Mavericks have listed Anthony Davis as questionable. The Trail Blazers haven't submitted an injury report yet as they are on the second night of a back-to-back set but Deni Avdija and Shaedon Sharpe should be good to go. Both teams have struggled of late, losing six of their last 10. The model has the Trail Blazers winning in 70% of simulations as -134 favorites (wager $134 to win $100), resulting in an "A" grade.

Bet on Rams-Falcons, Mavericks-Blazers and more at Caesars here:

Responsible gaming

Caesars takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users tools like setting betting activity alerts, taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures. The platform also provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER for those needing additional assistance.