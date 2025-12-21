The NFL Week 16 schedule continues on Sunday with 12 games, providing sports bettors a great opportunity to take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS250BM, which offers your first bet matched up to $250 as a bonus bet, win or lose. Marquee matchups include Chargers vs. Cowboys, Buccaneers vs. Panthers, Steelers vs. Lions and Patriots vs. Ravens. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

NFL Week 16 betting preview

First place in the NFC South is on the line when the Carolina Panthers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay has dominated this rivalry in recent years, winning five straight against the Panthers. However, the Bucs enter Sunday's showdown 1-5 in their last six games. According to the latest NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook, the Buccaneers are favored by three points on the road, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5.

Two of the hottest teams in the NFL square off on Sunday when the Denver Broncos host the Jacksonville Jaguars at 4:05 p.m. ET. The Broncos have reeled off 11 consecutive victories, while the Jags are 5-0 in their past five games. Denver has won 12 straight at home, and the Broncos are 4-1 in their last five meetings against the Jaguars. The Broncos are favored by three points at home, and the over/under is 45.5.

A star-studded showdown is set to take place when the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to take on the Detroit Lions at 4:25 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh is coming off a 28-15 win over the Dolphins on Monday, while the Lions suffered a 41-34 setback against the Los Angeles Rams. Detroit is 5-1 against the spread in its last six games against an opponent from the AFC North, and the Lions are favored by seven points at home. Wager on every NFL game at Caesars Sportsbook here:

Responsible gaming

Caesars Sportsbook provides its users with several tools to game responsibly, while also offering contact information for helplines on its platforms for those requiring more assistance. Help is available by calling the National Problem Gambling Helpline 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2573) or by visiting the International Center for Responsible Gaming.