The Saturday sports schedule is loaded, with 10 NBA games and 11 in the NHL, and sports fans can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to double their winnings on their next 10 bets ($25 max wager per boost) after betting $1 or more. Click here to bet on basketball and more Saturday at Caesars Sportsbook:

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Best bets for Saturday, March 21

Two of the NBA's hottest teams are in action Saturday as part of a packed schedule. The Oklahoma City Thunder are on a 10-game win streak, while the Los Angeles Lakers have won eight in a row. The Thunder have the easier path to another victory on Saturday as they visit the fading Washington Wizards, who have lost 14 in a row. OKC is one of the top five teams in the NBA on both ends of the floor, and Washington is near the bottom, which is why the Thunder won the last meeting by 19. The Thunder are favored by 21.5 points, and SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Wizards covering the spread in 62% of its simulations. The Lakers are 2.5-point road favorites against the Orlando Magic, and the SportsLine model has them winning 62% of the time and covering at a 58% clip. Bet on Lakers vs. Magic and more NBA at Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code CBSDYW here:

It's another packed NHL schedule on Saturday, and several key games are on tap, including Stars vs. Wild, Islanders vs. Canadiens and Lightning vs. Oilers. The Islanders and Canadiens are among the six teams within five points of the third-place Lightning in the Eastern Conference standings. New York is on the road, but 45 of the Islanders' 83 points have come away from home, while Montreal has four fewer points on home ice than on the road. The Canadiens have lost three of their past four, but they are -141 money-line favorites and the SportsLine model has them winning in 58% of its simulations. Bet on Saturday's NBA and NHL games and more at Caesars Sportsbook here:

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