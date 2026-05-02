Sports bettors can double their winnings on their next 10 bets after betting $1 or more on the NBA or MLB on Saturday using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW. The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics will meet in Game 7 in the NBA Playoffs, while MLB has 15 games on the schedule. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Head to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the offer's terms and conditions.

Best bets for Saturday, May 2

It all comes down to one game for the 76ers and Celtics, who met in Game 7 in the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. That contest, won by Boston, was also at TD Garden. The Celtics had a 3-1 lead after winning Games 3 and 4 in Philadelphia but have dropped two in a row, thanks in large part to their poor marksmanship from deep. The 76ers have gotten better contributions from Joel Embiid after his struggles in Game 4, as he combined for 52 points over Games 5 and 6. Even though this contest is in Boston, the SportsLine Projection Model likes the 76ers to cover the spread in the majority of simulations. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code CBSDYW when wagering on Saturday's NBA Game 7 and double your winnings:

Kumar Rocker (1-2, 3.38 ERA) will get the nod on Saturday for the Texas Rangers when they visit the Detroit Tigers in the second contest of a three-game set. Texas took Friday's matchup 5-4 thanks to an eighth-inning double from Alejandro Osuna and 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball by the bullpen. The Tigers, who are trying to separate themselves in the AL Central, will give the ball to Keider Montero (0-1, 4.00 ERA). The SportsLine model has Detroit winning Saturday's matchup in 60% of simulations. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook using the promo code CBSDYW and double your winnings:

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