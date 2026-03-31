The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW gives new users the chance to double their winnings on their next 10 bets ($25 max bet per boost) after they bet $1 or more on Tuesday. Sports fans have plenty of action to take in on the final day of the month with seven NBA games, 10 NHL contests and a loaded MLB slate. Sign up at Caesars Sportsbook now to bet on Tuesday's games:

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Best bets for Tuesday, March 31

LeBron James faces his former squad on Tuesday when the Los Angeles Lakers, who have won three in a row and nine of their last 10, welcome the Cleveland Cavaliers to Cyrpto.com Arena. The Cavaliers have also been playing well, winning two in a row and seven of their last 10. The Lakers are trying to maintain their No. 3 spot in the West while the Cavs are one game behind the Knicks for the No. 3 seed in the East. Luka Doncic should be back in the lineup after serving his one-game suspension, and James should suit up on the second night of a back-to-back for both squads. James Harden and Donovan Mitchell logged heavy minutes for Cleveland on Monday, so their statuses could be worth watching out for. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing the road side in this one, as the Cavaliers win in 58% of simulations as plus-money underdogs for a "B" grade. Bet on Cavaliers-Lakers and more NBA at Caesars Sportsbook here:

The San Francisco Giants got their first win of the 2026 MLB season on Monday against the Padres, and they'll look to officially take the series on Tuesday night. Logan Webb, who got knocked around badly in the season opener against the Yankees, will look to rebound against a Padres offense that has failed to find its groove to the start the campaign. San Diego will counter with German Marquez (3-16, 6.70 ERA last season), who is trying to bounce back from the worst season of his career. The SportsLine model sees San Diego rebounding in this game after coming up short on Monday, as the Padres win in 56% of simulations as plus-money underdogs to receive an "A" grade. Bet on Giants-Padres and more MLB at Caesars Sportsbook here:

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