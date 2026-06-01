Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Diamondbacks-Dodgers, MLB on Monday

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW lets new users double their winnings on their next 10 bets after they bet $1 or more on Monday. The calendar has flipped to June on Monday, and while the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Final won't begin just yet, sports fans can take in plenty of action with MLB and WNBA. The highest over/under on Monday's MLB schedule is 9.5 runs in Royals vs. Reds at 7:10 p.m. ET. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Visit the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page to see the offer's terms and conditions.

Best bets for Monday, June 1

The Arizona Diamondbacks had an opportunity to put even more pressure on the two-time defending champions Los Angeles Dodgers but dropped all three of their games against the Mariners over the weekend, putting Arizona 6.5 games behind L.A. heading into a four-game set between the two squads. The Dodgers are coming in off a win over the Phillies, and have won eight of their last 10 games. Emmet Sheehan (3-1, 4.70 ERA) gets the call for the Dodgers while Eduardo Rodriguez (5-1, 2.31 ERA) goes for the Diamondbacks. Despite stellar pitching, the SportsLine Projection Model sees the Over on 9 runs hitting in 57.7% of simulations Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code CBSDYW when wagering on Monday's MLB matchups and more:

After starting the season 2-2, the Minnesota Lynx have won four in a row as they attempt to win 30 or more games for a third consecutive season. They'll take on the struggling Phoenix Mercury, who appear to be experiencing a bit of a Finals hangover. Phoenix has lost five a row and is only ahead of Connecticut in the WNBA standings. The Lynx, led by Natasha Howard (17.3 ppg, 8.1 rpg) are 3.5-point favorites against the Mercury at Caesars. Wager on Lynx-Mercury and more WNBA at Caesars Sportsbook using the promo code CBSDYW:

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