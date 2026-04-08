The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW gives new users the chance on Wednesday to double their winnings on their next 10 bets ($25 max bet per boost) after they wager $1 or more. Golf's first major tees off Thursday at Augusta National, while the Denver Nuggets go for a 10th consecutive victory against the Grizzlies as part of a seven-game Wednesday NBA schedule. Go to Caesars Sportsbook and sign up now to bet on Wednesday's games:

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Best bets for Wednesday, April 8

The Denver Nuggets have been pouring in the points in recent games, winning their past two in overtime. One of those was a 136-134 victory against fellow Western Conference title contender San Antonio on Saturday. Nikola Jokic scored 40 points in that game and followed that with 35 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists against Portland on Monday. Jokic is averaging 28 points, an NBA-best 10.9 assists and 12.9 boards. Jamal Murray scores 25.4 and adds 7.2 assists per contest, so Memphis will have its hands full. The Grizzlies have lost 10 of their past 11 games, so the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Denver covering the large spread. Denver -22.5 is hitting in 67% of its simulations for a B" grade. Double your winnings on your next 10 bets at Caesars Sportsbook here:

There aren't a ton of NHL betting options on Wednesday, but the NHL playoff races continue to bring excitement, and Oilers vs. Sharks has implications for both teams. San Jose almost has to win, as the Sharks sit three points behind the final wild-card spot with six games left, including Wednesday's. Macklin Celebrini, who has 41 goals and 107 points, is trying to will the Sharks to the postseason, but they won't have it easy against Edmonton. The Oilers occupy a perilous perch atop the Pacific Division, ahead of Vegas on a tiebreaker and one point ahead of Anaheim. They are four points clear of the final wild-card spot. The SportsLine model has the Oilers winning 56% of the time, but San Jose is covering the +1.5 puck line at a 69% rate.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to complete the sweep in their 2025 World Series rematch with the Blue Jays on Wednesday. They will send Shohei Ohtani to the mound for the 3:07 p.m. ET start, while Dylan Cease will get the nod for Toronto. Los Angeles (9-2) has hit five more home runs than any other MLB team and is second in runs scored. Only three teams have scored fewer runs than Toronto. Despite that -- and a solid pitching matchup -- the SportsLine model loves the Over, with Over 7.5 runs hitting in 74.5% of simulations for an "A grade. Bet on Oilers-Sharks, Dodgers-Blue Jays and more at Caesars Sportsbook with promo code CBSDYW and double your winnings:

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