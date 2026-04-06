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Best bets for Monday, April 6

The New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks are both fighting for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference as the regular season winds down. The Knicks have won two in a row as they try to hold off the Cavaliers for the No. 3 seed, while the Hawks have rattled off four straight wins as they look to keep the No. 5 seed and avoid a late slip into the play-in zone. This is the third and final regular season meeting between these teams and it'll decide the season series as they split the first two contests. The SportsLine Projection Model sees plenty of points in this one, as the Over on 228.5 hits in 55.3% of simulations for a "B" grade. Bet on Knicks-Hawks and more basketball at Caesars Sportsbook here:

Atlantic Division rivals go head to head on Monday as the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Buffalo Sabres with only two points separating the squads at the top of the standings. The Lightning have won two in a row and seven of their last 10 to retake the division lead, but the Sabres and Canadiens are still in contention late in the regular season. The SportsLine model sees the puck going in the net a bunch during this pivotal showdown, as these teams combine to go Over 6.5 goals in 63.8% of simulations. That's good for an "A" grade.

We get a 2025 World Series rematch early in the 2026 campaign as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays begin a three-game series on Monday. The Dodgers are 7-2 to start the season while the Blue Jays have gone 4-5. Los Angeles will send Justin Wrobleski (5-5, 4.32 ERA last season) to the bump in the series opener while Toronto goes with veteran Max Scherzer (1-0, 1.50 ERA). Offense appears to be the theme of the day for the SportsLine model, which sees L.A. and Toronto go Over 9 runs in 71.5% of simulations for another "A" grade. Bet on Lightning-Sabres, Dodgers-Blue Jays, and more at Caesars Sportsbook with promo code CBSDYW:

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