Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for France-Senegal, Argentina-Algeria

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW lets new users double their winnings on their next 10 bets after wagering $1 or more on Tuesday. World Cup action continues to heat up, with 2022 runners-up France facing Senegal, 2022 champions Argentina taking on Algeria, and Erling Haaland making his World Cup debut as Norway gets going against Iraq. Austria and Jordan will complete the day's action. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Tuesday, June 16

France and Senegal kick off the day's World Cup action,with both looking for some payback. The 2022 runners-up are hoping to get to the championship match for the third straight competition, while Senegal are looking for some revenge after being denied the AFCON title despite winning 1-0 due to walking off briefly after a controversial VAR decision. SportsLine expert Martin Green believes there will be plenty of scoring in this one and likes the Over on 2.5 goals. He says "France boasts the best attack in world soccer" and "Senegal's forwards are also very dangerous."

Soccer fans hoping to see Lionel Messi got some good news this morning as the Argentina star is reportedly fit to play in the World Cup opener against Algeria. Messi is a popular anytime goal scorer pick and will be looking for his second World Cup title after going most of his career without success in soccer's biggest competition. Algeria made the Round of 16 in 2014 but failed to qualify for the last two World Cups, so they're back in the tournament looking to make noise. SportsLine expert Jon Eimer likes the Over on 2.5 goals, noting "Argentina have the vast majority of the same squad that made them so good, while adding new talent like Nico Paz from Como". Bet on France-Senegal, Argentina-Algeria and all World Cup matches using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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