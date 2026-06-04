Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Golden Knights-Hurricanes Game 2

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW lets new users double your winnings on your next 10 bets after betting $1 or more on Thursday. The Stanley Cup Final continues on Thursday with Game 2 between the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Check out the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page to see the terms and conditions of this offer.

Best bets for Thursday, June 4

The Golden Knights took Game 1 on the road thanks to a late goal from Tomas Hertl, who was able to find a hole in the Hurricanes defense and fire a shot past Frederik Andersen in a 5-4 win. Vegas will look to grab the 2-0 edge on Thursday, while Carolina tries to recover from just its second loss in these playoffs. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Vegas covering the puck line in 72% of simulations for a "B" grade. Bet on Golden Knights-Hurricanes Stanley Cup Final Game 2 using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

Justin Wrobleski (7-2, 2.87 ERA) goes to the mound on Thursday as the Los Angeles Dodgers look to take three out of four games against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Los Angeles has gotten stellar pitching over the last two games, including six shutout innings from Shohei Ohtani on Wednesday. On the other side, Ryne Nelson (2-4, 4.82 ERA) will try to contain a Dodgers lineup that has scored the second-most runs in MLB. The SportsLine model has the Diamondbacks covering the run line in 63% of simulations. Wager on Dodgers-Diamondbacks and more MLB at Caesars Sportsbook using the promo code CBSDYW:

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