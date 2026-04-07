The first golf major of the season is up for grabs this week in Augusta, Ga., the ideal time to claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW, which gives new users the chance to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after wagering $1 or more. Top players like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele highlight a 91-player field this week and there are numerous golf betting options available. Scheffler is the +550 betting favorite this week. Go to Caesars Sportsbook and sign up now to bet on major championship golf:

Head to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page to view the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

To sign up for Caesars Sportsbook and claim the promo, you can follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the signup process or click here. When prompted, enter the promo code CBSDYW. Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account by creating a username and password. Make a first deposit of at least $10. Place your first bet of at least $1 and get double your winnngs on your next 10 wagers, in the form of 10 100% Profit Boost Tokens.

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Tuesday golf betting preview

The first golf major championship is considered by many to be the most illustrious on the schedule and the weather forecast sets up for an exciting four rounds. Dry and warm conditions should lead to a firm and fast golf course that can seriously challenge the world's best players, including top-ranked Scottie Scheffler. The 29-year-old recently captured his 20th tour victory and he's coming off two major championship wins a season ago.

Scheffler has also won this event twice already in his career and it's no surprise that he's the +550 favorite in the latest golf odds from Caesars. He's followed on the odds board by Bryson DeChambeau (who has won his last two starts prior to this week) at +800 and Jon Rahm (who won this event in 2023) at +850.

Rory McIlroy is a five-time major champion who completed the career grand slam at this tournament a season ago. His rollercoaster final round included a bogey on the final hole in regulation before making a birdie on the first playoff hole to win and end a 10-year major championship drought. McIlroy is priced at +1200 on the golf odds board. Bet on major championship golf and more at Caesars Sportsbook here:

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