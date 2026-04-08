The best golfers in the world have descended on Augusta, Ga. and the first golf major of the year is the perfect time to claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW, which gives new users the chance to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after wagering $1 or more. There hasn't been a back-to-back champion in this event in 24 years, but can Rory McIlroy do it after completing the career grand slam last season? Go to Caesars Sportsbook and sign up now to bet on major championship golf:

Head to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page to view the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

To sign up for Caesars Sportsbook and claim the promo, you can follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the signup process or click here. When prompted, enter the promo code CBSDYW. Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account by creating a username and password. Make a first deposit of at least $10. Place your first bet of at least $1 and get double your winnngs on your next 10 wagers, in the form of 10 100% Profit Boost Tokens.

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Wednesday golf betting preview

Rory McIlroy won four major championships and took the first three legs of the grand slam before his 26th birthday. However, it took him over a decade to win his next major and become the sixth player in the history of golf to capture all four major championships. He's listed at +1200 in the latest golf odds from Caesars and there's only three players ahead of him on the board.

Scottie Scheffler has won this event twice and has been top 10 in each of the last four seasons, so he's installed as the +600 favorite this week. He's followed on the odds board this week by Bryson DeChambeau (+800), who is coming off wins in each of his last two starts around the world, and 2023 winner Jon Rahm (+850).

Five of the last six winners at this event had never won in Augusta before, so could another first-time winner be in store this year? DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele (+1300), Ludvig Aberg (+1400) and Cameron Young (+1600) are among the top players in the field that haven't yet won the first major championship on the golf calendar. Bet on major championship golf and more at Caesars Sportsbook here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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