The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW gives new users the chance to double their winnings on their next 10 bets ($25 max bet per boost) after they wager $1 or more on Tuesday. Wager on golf's first major in Augusta, Ga., Heat vs. Raptors, Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets, and more. According to the latest NBA betting odds at Caesars Sportsbook, the Raptors are favored by 1.5 points at hom. Go to Caesars Sportsbook and sign up now to bet on Tuesday's games:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, visit the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page.

Best bets for Tuesday, April 7

Only two games separate the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference standings and these teams play the first of a two-game set against each other on Tuesday. The Heat are 10th in the standings, which would put them at the bottom of the play-in bracket, while the Raptors are clinging onto the sixth and final automatic playoff spot. If Miami can sweep this two-game set, it could escape the play-in bracket altogether. The SportsLine Projection Model does not see that happening, though, as the Raptors win on Tuesday in 62% of simulations for an "A" grade. Bet on Heat-Raptors and more NBA at Caesars Sportsbook here:

The Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets are both currently on the outside looking in when it comes to the NHL wild card race in the Eastern Conference, and the winner of Tuesday's game will get a huge boost in potentially nabbing that second wild card spot. The Blue Jackets are currently on a six-game losing streak, while the Red Wings have dropped their last two, so neither team is in particularly good form in this key stretch. The SportsLine model doesn't see a lot of scoring happening as a result, with the Under on 6.5 goals hitting in 55.8% of simulations for a "B" grade.

World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto will get the ball in Tuesday's matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays, which is the second of the three-game set. Los Angeles won the opener 14-2 behind an elite offensive display and will try to carry that momentum into this game. Toronto will turn to Kevin Gausman in an attempt to slow down the Dodgers but the Blue Jays also have not been able to muster much offensively to start the season. They have scored more than five runs just once, and have a combined five runs across their last three games. Despite this, the SportsLine model is backing the Over on 7.5 runs, which hits in 69% of model simulations. That's good for an "A" grade. Bet on Blue Jackets-Red Wings, Dodgers-Blue Jays, and more at Caesars Sportsbook with promo code CBSDYW:

Responsible gaming

Caesars takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users tools to game responsibly, like setting deposit limits and using self-exclusion measures. Caesars also provides contact information for helplines on its platforms for users who need additional assistance.