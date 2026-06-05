Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Knicks-Spurs Game 2, MLB on Friday

Sports fans can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after wagering $1 or more on Friday, June 5. It's a loaded sports day with Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals headlining the action, which also includes a 15-game MLB slate. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Visit the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for a breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer.

Best bets for Friday, June 5

The New York Knicks took Game 1 of the Finals on Wednesday for their 12th playoff win in a row, and they'll try to grab a 2-0 road lead before heading back to Madison Square Garden. The San Antonio Spurs dropped a Game 1 in the Finals for the first time in franchise history, and they'll be looking for Victor Wembanyama to be much better in Game 2 on Friday. Wembanyama did have 26 points and 12 rebounds, but also committed six turnovers and shot just 6-for-29 from the field. The SportsLine Projection Model has New York covering the 6.5-point spread in 57% of simulations. Bet on Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Game 2 using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

One of MLB's greatest rivalries will be renewed on Friday with the Boston Red Sox visiting the New York Yankees. Boston has won just four of its last 10 games but sends ace Sonny Gray (6-1, 3.06 ERA) to the bump while New York goes with Ryan Weathers (2-3, 3.52 ERA). The SportsLine model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, expects plenty of offense as these teams combine for more than eight runs in 57.2% of simulations. Wager on Red Sox-Yankeees and more MLB at Caesars Sportsbook using the promo code CBSDYW:

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