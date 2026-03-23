There are 10 NBA games on the docket on Monday, which sports bettors can target using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW, which gives new users the opportunity to double their winnings over their next 10 bets ($25 max wager per boost) after they wager $1 or more on Monday's games. Click here to bet on Monday's games at Caesars Sportsbook:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, visit the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page.

Best bets for Monday, March 23

Luka Doncic's 16th technical foul was rescinded by the NBA, which means the Lakers star will be able to suit up for Monday's clash against the Detroit Pistons. The Lakers, who have climbed to the No. 3 spot in the West, are going for their 10th win in a row, while the Pistons try to maintain their grip on the top spot in the East with their fourth win in a row. Even with Cade Cunningham sidelined, the SportsLine Projection Model has the Pistons winning in 61% of simulations for a "B" grade. Bet on Lakers vs. Pistons and more NBA with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here:

The Ottawa Senators have won two in a row and seven of their last 10 as they try to make a late surge to the postseason. They're in the lone NHL contest of the day when they visit the New York Rangers, who have lost four in a row and sit at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division. The SportsLine model likes Ottawa to keep its recent winning ways going, as the Senators triumph in 71% of simulations for another "B" grade play. Bet on Senators-Rangers and more NHL with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here:

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