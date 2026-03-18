Sports fans who want to wager on Wednesday's top games can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to double their winnings on their next 10 bets once they wager $1 or more. Wednesday sports betting options include a nine-game NBA slate featuring Warriors vs. Celtics and Lakers vs. Rockets. The UEFA Champions League continues, while Stars vs. Avalanche highlights a six-game NHL schedule. Go to Caesars Sportsbook to sign up and bet on Wednesday's games:

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Best bets for Wednesday, March 18

The Los Angeles Lakers have won six in a row, a run that includes their 100-92 victory against the Houston Rockets on Monday. That left Houston (41-26) fourth in the Western Conference Standings, 1.5 games behind the third-place Lakers (43-25). L.A.'s only loss in its past 10 is to the fifth-place Nuggets. This one is in Houston, so the Rockets are 2.5-point favorites, and the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has them covering in 59% of simulations. The model gives Over 222.5 a "B" grade as it hits in 55.1% of simulations. The model has an "A" rating on Over 213.5 in Thunder vs. Nets, which hits at a 68.2% rate. Bet on Lakers vs. Rockets and more hoops action at Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code CBSDYW here:

In the NHL, the top two teams in the Western Conference face off when the Colorado Avalanche host the Dallas Stars. The Stars (42-15-10) have won 14 of their past 16 games and are just three points behind Colorado (44-13-9), which is 6-4 in its past 10 and was routed 7-2 by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday. Dallas comes in off a 6-3 loss Monday to the Utah Mammoth. Nathan MacKinnon leads the NHL with 45 goals for Colorado and had two assists to go with his goal in the last meeting with the Stars 12 days ago. Colorado won that one 5-4 in a shootout, but the October meeting between the teams finished 5-4 to Dallas, also in a shootout. The Avalanche are -146 money-line favorites at home, but the SportsLine model sees value on Dallas as the +123 underdog. The Stars win in 43% of its simulations, offering value with the plus-money payout. Use promo code CBSDYW to bet on Stars-Avalanche at Caesars Sportsbook here:

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