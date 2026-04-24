Sports fans can get the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to double your winnings on your next 10 bets after betting $1 or more on Friday. The 2026 NFL Draft continues on Friday, in addition to NBA and NHL postseason action and a loaded slate of MLB games. Claim the promo code CBSDYW at Caesars Sportsbook here:

Head to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for all the terms and conditions of this new user offer.

Best bets for Friday, April 24

The Los Angeles Lakers, despite being down some key stars, took a 2-0 lead against the Houston Rockets on their home floor and could be getting Austin Reaves back as the series shifts to Houston for Game 3. Reaves has been upgraded to questionable, while Kevin Durant remains questionable for Houston but is expected to play. The Rockets were one of the best home teams in the league during the regular season at 30-11 and the SportsLine Projection Model has them winning on Friday in 77% of simulations. The model's best play is the Over on 206.5, which hits in 67.5% of simulations for an "A" grade.

The Utah Mammoth will host their first playoff game under their new branding on Friday as they look to take a 2-1 edge over the Vegas Golden Knights. Utah lost the opener in tough fashion but bounced back in Game 2 to steal home ice. The SportsLine model likes the Mammoth to win Game 3, as they do so in 61% of simulations for a "B" grade. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Top NL contenders clash on Friday as the Chicago Cubs, who have won nine games in a row, meet the two-time defending champions Los Angeles Dodgers to start a pivotal stretch for Chicago. The Cubs will play the Dodgers and Padres, the two best teams in the NL West, in their next two series. The Cubs are sending Jameson Taillon (1-1, 3.97 ERA) to the bump while the Dodgers roll with Emmet Sheehan (2-0, 5.85 ERA). The SportsLine model backs Chicago on the run line, as Cubs +1.5 cashes in 66% of simulations. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to bet on Friday's MLB games, including Cubs vs. Dodgers:

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