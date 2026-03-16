Sports fans can claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW, which gives new users the chance to double their winnings on their next 10 bets (max $25 bet per boost) after wagering $1 or more on Monday. There are eight NBA games, five NHL games and the second World Baseball Classic semifinal. Sign up at Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Monday's games:

Head to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page to see the terms and conditions of this promotion.

Best bets for Monday, March 16

The Los Angeles Lakers had a thrilling overtime win over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday thanks to clutch plays from Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic, and they'll now face another Western Conference contender on Monday when they visit the Houston Rockets. Houston is a half-game behind L.A. in the standings, but has been dominant at home this season with a 23-8 mark. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, likes the Rockets to snap L.A.'s five-game winning streak as Houston wins in 63% of simulations. Bet on Lakers vs. Rockets at Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code CBSDYW here:

Two of the top teams in the NHL will square off on Monday as the Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche have the league's best record and have won seven of their last 10, though they did lose their last game against the Jets. The Penguins are 4-3-3 in their last 10, but are coming into this game off a win over the Mammoth. The SportsLine model backs Pittsburgh on the puck line, as Penguins +1.5 hits in 63% of simulations. Use promo code CBSDYW to bet on Penguins-Avalanche at Caesars Sportsbook here:

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