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Best bets for Thursday Night Football

The Lions and Bills each emerged as winners in Week 1, and both teams leaned on their offenses to get it done. Detroit beat New Orleans 31-30 in overtime, stopping a 2-point conversion to escape with the win. Buffalo toppled Houston 36-31 in what was maybe the most entertaining game of the weekend. Jahmyr Gibbs had almost 200 total yards with two rushing touchdowns to lead the Lions, and the Bills got four total scores from Josh Allen, who avenged some recent ugly showings against Houston.

The offenses were largely great in Week 1, and they're expected to do so once again. The defenses, on the other hand, are question marks after what we saw in Week 1. The Lions gave up 24 points in the second half to allow New Orleans to force overtime. Buffalo got a late strip sack to seal its win in Houston, but the Bills allowed nearly 400 yards of offense and five trips to the red zone, four of which resulted in touchdowns.

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