If you're looking to wager on Thursday, claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW, which gives new users the chance to double their winnings on their next 10 bets ($25 max bet per boost) after they wager $1 or more. The NBA Play-In Tournament takes a quick break, but the NHL regular season concludes and there is also a 10-game MLB slate. The latest MLB odds at Caesars Sportsbook list the Padres as +100 underdogs at home against the Mariners, with first pitch scheduled for 8:40 p.m. ET. Go to Caesars Sportsbook and sign up to bet on Thursday's games with the promo code CBSDYW:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this promotion.

Best bets for Thursday, April 16

The Anaheim Ducks have clinched a playoff berth but their first-round opponent is still to be determined. The Ducks could move up to second in the Pacific Division with a win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday and an Oilers loss, but could also be in the wild card if they fall and the Los Angeles Kings get a victory. The Predators are out of the playoff picture but could ruin Anaheim's chance at home ice in the first round. The SportsLine Projection Model has Nashville winning in 53% of simulations. Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to wager on Ducks-Predators and more NHL to double your winnings on 10 bets:

After a slow start, the San Diego Padres have been on a tear with seven wins in a row heading into Thursday's showdown against the Seattle Mariners. It's been the lineup which has started to do more damage, scoring seven or more runs in five of those seven wins. The Padres are sending Walker Buehler (0-1, 4.97 ERA) to the bump as they go for the series sweep, while Seattle counters with Luis Castillo (0-0, 6.92 ERA). The SportsLine model has the Padres winning in 55% of simulations as slight underdogs, giving the play a "B" grade. Bet on Mariners-Padres and more MLB at Caesars Sportsbook by claiming promo code CBSDYW:

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