Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Mexico-South Korea, World Cup

The 2026 World Cup heads into the second matchday starting Thursday, with the banner clash coming between co-hosts Mexico and Korea Republic at 9 p.m. ET. Sports fans can wager on this game and more with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after wagering $1 or more on Thursday. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Thursday, June 18

Switzerland appeared to be headed towards three points in their opening game against Qatar, but allowed a late stoppage time goal to be left with a draw. Every team in Group B has one point after a pair of 1-1 draws, so Switzerland are looking for a win when they take on Bosnia and Herzegovina on the second matchday. Bosnia allowed a goal in the second half to co-hosts Canada to be left with one point as well, so both these teams are hoping to put together a complete performance. Switzerland are -190 favorites on the 90-minute money line, while Bosnia are +475 underdogs.

Both Mexico and Korea Republic won their opening game, which means a victory on Thursday would likely be enough to secure a spot in the knockout stage given how the competition is set up. Mexico will be without Cesar Montes after he picked up a red card in the opener but Julian Quinones is expected to suit up. Korea Republic are intact on the injury front and are getting backing from SportsLine experts Jon Eimer and Brad Thomas, who believe the Asian outfit will either draw or win Thursday evening. Bet on Switzerland-Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mexico-South Korea and more 2026 World Cup games using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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