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Best bets for Thursday, March 26

The Los Angeles Dodgers officially begin their quest for a three-peat on Thursday when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers will send out Yoshinobu Yamamoto, last year's World Series MVP, as their Opening Day starter, while the Diamondbacks will counter with Zac Gallen. Despite Los Angeles' star-studded lineup including the addition of Kyle Tucker in free agency, the SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Diamondbacks on the run line at MLB betting sites. Arizona covers in 61% of simulations, good for an "A" grade. Bet on Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers and MLB Opening Day at Caesars Sportsbook, where new users can double their winnings on 10 bets by signing up here:

A pivotal Pacific Division showdown will take place Thursday evening in Sin City when the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Edmonton Oilers. Vegas has lost seven of its last 10 games, including a 4-1 loss to the Jets on Tuesday. Edmonton has won two in a row, but is just one point ahead of the Golden Knights in second place in the division. The SportsLine model has the Oilers winning in 51% of simulations in moneyline betting to bring value as plus-money underdogs, getting a "B" grade at NHL betting sites. Bet on Oilers-Golden Knights and more NHL at Caesars Sportsbook, where new users can double their winnings on 10 bets when they sign up here:

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