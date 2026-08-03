Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for MLB, WNBA on Monday

Sports fans looking to wager on Monday's MLB and WNBA games can do so using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW, which gives new users the chance to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after they bet $1 or more on Monday. There are eight MLB games and three WNBA contests on the docket for Aug. 3. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with promo code CBSDYW and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Head to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

Best bets for Monday, Aug. 3

The New York Yankees will send ace Cam Schlittler (10-6, 2.04 ERA) to the mound on Monday as they try to make up some ground on the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East. The Yankees are facing the St. Louis Cardinals, who remain in the wild card picture despite losing seven of their last 10 games. Michael McGreevy (4-9, 3.57 ERA) gets the call for St. Louis. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, believes there's value in backing St. Louis as the Cardinals win in 35% of simulations as sizable plus-money underdogs.

Angel Reese was the Atlanta Dream's big acquisition in the WNBA offseason, and the star forward is making her presence felt. She has a double-double in four of her last five games, and the Dream have won five in a row heading into Monday's showdown with the defending champions Las Vegas Aces. The Aces were stunned at the buzzer on Saturday against the Sky, but they still have MVP frontunner A'ja Wilson in tow and will be looking to get back in the win column. The Dream are 2.5-point favorites at Caesars and the total is set at 186. Bet on Cardinals-Dodgers, Aces-Dream and more games on Monday using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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