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Best bets for Tuesday, April 14

The Miami Heat are once again in the play-in bracket, and this time they face an upstart Charlotte Hornets team that has taken the league by storm. The Hornets improved by 25 wins from 2024-25 to this season, thanks in large part to the play of rookie Kon Knueppel and rising guard Brandon Miller. Miami will have Tyler Herro and Andrew Wiggins in the lineup, while Nikola Jovic will be sidelined. Charlotte has a clean injury report. The SportsLine Projection Model likes Under 229.5 points, which hits in 56.8% of simulations. The winner of this game will meet the loser of Wednesday's 76ers-Magic contest, while the loser will be eliminated from the postseason.

Portland's ownership situation recently stabilized, and the Trail Blazers can now focus on the play-in, which pits them against the Phoenix Suns. The Blazers have won their last two contests and seven of their last 10 to surge into this tournament, while Phoenix has consistently had a grip on the No. 7 seed for most of the season. Jerami Grant is questionable for Portland while Grayson Allen is questionable for Phoenix. The Suns, who have gone 25-16 at home, win this game in 72% of SportsLine model simulations to receive an "A" grade. The winner of this game will be the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to wager on Heat-Hornets and Blazers-Suns and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Can the New York Mets break out of their recent slump on Tuesday when they face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second contest of a three-game series? The Mets have lost six games in a row, most recently falling to Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. New York's offense was non-existent in the game and the Mets now get to face Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2-1, 2.50 ERA), who is the reigning World Series MVP. The Dodgers will try to get after Nolan McLean (1-1, 2.70 ERA), who has been strong to start the 2026 campaign. Even with two great pitchers on the mound, the SportsLine model sees plenty of runs here. The Over on 7.5 hits in 71.1% of model simulations, good for an "A" grade. Bet on Mets-Dodgers and more MLB at Caesars Sportsbook and double your winnings on 10 bets with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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