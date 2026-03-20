There are six NBA games and five NHL contests on Friday, and sports fans can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to get double your winnings on your next 10 bets ($25 max wager per boost) after betting $1 or more on Friday's games. Click here to bet on basketball and more at Caesars Sportsbook:

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Best bets for Friday, March 20

The Toronto Raptors and Denver Nuggets have each gone .500 over their last 10 games, but the Raptors enter Friday's contest between these playoff contenders on a three-game winning streak. Toronto has quietly slipped in the standings over the last few months and is just 1.5 games ahead of the No. 7 spot, while Denver holds the No. 6 seed in the West but is within three games of climbing all the way up to No. 3. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Toronto covering 61% of the time. Bet on Nuggets vs. Raptors and more NBA at Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code CBSDYW here:

It's rare to see the Colorado Avalanche struggling, but the NHL's top team comes into Friday's matchup on a three-game losing streak. Luckily, the Avs get to play the Chicago Blackhawks in what should be the perfect antidote for a recent tough stretch. The Blackhawks have lost two in a row and sit in the bottom of the Central Division. The SportsLine model has Chicago covering 58% of the time. Use promo code CBSDYW to bet on Avalanche vs. Blackhawks and more NHL action at Caesars Sportsbook:

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