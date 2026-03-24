Sports fans can claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW and double their winnings on their next 10 bets after wagering $1 or more Tuesday. There are 15 NHL games on the schedule for Tuesday, while the NBA is also in action with four games on tap. Click here to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW now and get double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Tuesday, March 24

The Denver Nuggets have won two in a row as they remain in a heated battle across four teams for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. On Tuesday, they'll face the Phoenix Suns, who are attempting to remain in the No. 7 spot in the play-in zone and are coming off a win on Sunday over the Toronto Raptors. Peyton Watson remains sidelined for Denver, while Grayson Allen is questionable for Phoenix. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see a ton of points being scored in this game, as the Under on 233.5 hits in 58.5% of simulations for a "B" grade. Bet on Nuggets vs. Suns by claiming the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here:

Two of the best teams in the NHL meet on Tuesday when the Colorado Avalanche visit the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Avalanche are suddenly in a battle with the Dallas Stars atop the Central Division, while the Penguins are trying to fend off the New York Islanders and Columbus Blue Jackets to clinch an automatic playoff berth through the Metropolitan Division. Despite being 4-3-3 in their last 10 games, the Penguins win in 49% of SportsLine simulations as plus-money underdogs to receive an "A" grade on the money line. Get the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW and bet on NHL, including Avalanche vs. Penguins, now:

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