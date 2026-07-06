Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets, Portugal-Spain, USA-Belgium World Cup

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World Cup best bets for Monday, July 6

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal face a familiar foe on Monday, as they meet with pre-tournament favorites Spain in the Round of 16. These Iberian peninsula neighbors have had some great clashes over the years, including a 3-3 thriller in the 2018 World Cup group stage. This could be Ronaldo's final World Cup match, and he'll be hoping to extend the team's run. Spain have looked stellar after their scoreless draw to open the tournament against Cape Verde, defeating Austria 3-0 in the Round of 32. SportsLine expert Matt Severance likes Spain on the money line, saying "[Spain] has outshot its opponents 78-19 and not allowed a goal in four matches."

The Americans got a big boost on Sunday ahead of their clash with Belgium when FIFA announced star striker Folarin Balogun's red card suspension would be overturned. He's available for Monday's game, and he's been USA's top scorer in this tournament. Belgium looked shaky for much of the group stage but did show some resurgence against Senegal. These teams met in a friendly before the World Cup this year and Belgium won 5-2. However, Severance is taking USA draw no bet here. Bet on Portugal-Spain, USA-Belgium and more World Cup games using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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