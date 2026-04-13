The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW lets users double their winnings on their next 10 bets ($25 max wager per boost) after betting $1 or more. The NBA regular season is in the books, but the NHL regular season is still in action on Monday, along with a packed MLB slate and a Premier League contest between Manchester United and Leeds. Go to Caesars Sportsbook and sign up now to bet on Monday's games with the promo code CBSDYW:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, see the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page.

Best bets for Monday, April 13

The Buffalo Sabres have won three games in a row heading into Monday's clash against the Chicago Blackhawks, but they have yet to clinch the Atlantic Division and No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference thanks to some stellar play from the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens. The Blackhawks are back in the NHL draft lottery sweepstakes but are hoping to play spoiler in this one. The SportsLine Projection Model sees value on backing Chicago as the Blackhawks win in 40% of simulations as sizable underdogs, resulting in an "A" grade play. Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to wager on Sabres-Blackhawks and more NHL games here:

Many believed the New York Mets could potentially contend for the World Series in 2026 but the early returns have not been promising. New York has lost five games in a row and now heads to Los Angeles to take on the defending champions Dodgers in a three-game series. The Dodgers are off to a strong start and will send Justin Wrobleski to the bump for Monday's game, while the Mets counter with David Peterson (0-2, 6.14 ERA). Despite New York's struggles, the SportsLine model is backing the Mets on the run line as they cover in 65% of simulations. Bet on Mets-Dodgers and more MLB at Caesars Sportsbook here and double your winnings on 10 bets as a new user:

Responsible gaming

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