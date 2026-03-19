There are eight NBA games and 11 NHL games on the schedule for Thursday, and sports fans looking to wager on these games and more can do so with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW. This code gives new users the chance to double their winnings on their next 10 bets ($25 max bet per boost) when they wager $1 or more. Go to Caesars Sportsbook to sign up and bet on Thursday's games:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, head to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page.

Best bets for Thursday, March 19

The San Antonio Spurs have made the quantum leap this season, crossing the 50-win mark after two seasons near the bottom of the Western Conference. The Spurs will look to keep their winning streak going when they host the Phoenix Suns, who have lost three in a row heading into Thursday's clash. Royce O'Neale and Grayson Allen are questionable for the Suns, while Dillon Brooks remains sidelined. The SportsLine Projection Model sees plenty of scoring in this one, as the Over on 227.5 hits in 63.1% of simulations, receiving an "A" grade. Bet on Suns vs. Spurs and more NBA at Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code CBSDYW here:

Only two points separate the Montreal Canadiens and Detroit Red Wings in the Atlantic Division standings, which is important heading into Thursday's game as Montreal is currently third in the division while Detroit is fifth. The top three teams in each division qualify for the playoffs automatically, so the Canadiens are hoping to hold on for that last spot in the Atlantic Division while the Red Wings try to overtake them. Both teams have been subpar of late as Montreal is 5-3-2 in its last 10 and Detroit is 4-4-2 in the same span. The SportsLine model leans towards Montreal in this one as the Canadiens win in 55% of simulations. Use promo code CBSDYW to bet on Canadiens-Red Wings at Caesars Sportsbook here:

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