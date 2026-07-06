Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets, USA-Belgium, Folarin Balogun, World Cup

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW gives new users the chance to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after they bet $1 or more on Monday. The United States Men's National Team is back in action in the Round of 16 against Belgium at 8 p.m. ET. The USA is a -124 favorite to advance. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with promo code CBSDYW and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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World Cup best bets for Monday, July 6

The Americans got a big boost on Sunday ahead of their clash with Belgium when FIFA announced star striker Folarin Balogun's red card suspension would be overturned. He's available for Monday's game, and he's been USA's top scorer in this tournament. Belgium looked shaky for much of the group stage but did show some resurgence against Senegal. These teams met in a friendly before the World Cup this year and Belgium won 5-2. However, Severance is taking USA draw no bet here. Bet on USA-Belgium and more World Cup games using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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