The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW gives new users double their winnings on their next 10 bets after betting $1. Tuesday brings a full 15-game MLB schedule and four WNBA contests as well the PGA's BMW Championship and more NFL preseason action just around the corner. According to the latest MLB odds at Caesars Sportsbook, the Cubs are -169 money line favorites against the White Sox. Click here to get started at Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code CBSDYW and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Tuesday, Aug. 18

The Chicago Cubs won their series opener with the crosstown rival White Sox in dramatic fashion on Monday when Pete Crow-Armstrong hit a walk-off home run in the 10th inning to officially notch a 30-30 season and seal a 7-5 victory. The rivalry resumes at Wrigley Field on Tuesday. Trade acquisition Kevin Gausman (6-11, 4.53 ERA) gets the ball for the Cubs, while Bryan Hudson (3-4, 3.14) will serve as the opener for the Sox. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Over hitting at a 62.3% rate. Bet on Cubs vs. White Sox and more MLB action with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

Two team in the top half of the WNBA standings clash on Tuesday as the Atlanta Dream visit the Las Vegas Aces. Vegas (24-12) is in third place has already locked in a playoff berth while fifth-place Atlanta (21-13) has yet to clinch. The Dream are hot, having won 7 of their last 10. The Aces can still improve their playoff seeding so there's no reason to assume that stars like A'ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray won't be available to match up with Atlanta's Angel Reese and Allisha Gray. Las Vegas is a 3.5-point favorite. Bet on the WNBA and more using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW for profit boosts:

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