The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW lets new users double their winnings on their next 10 bets after wagering $1+. The 2026 college football season continues on Saturday, headlined by a massive primetime showdown between No. 1 Ohio State and No. 4 Texas. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Saturday, Sept. 12

The Longhorns dominated in Week 1 against Texas State, but Arch Manning's last encounter with the Buckeyes was one to forget. He managed to lead the Texas offense to just seven points in a 14-7 loss. This game will be played in Austin, but the Buckeyes bring in a loaded group headlined by quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Ohio State was dominant in its first game as well, knocking off Ball State 56-3. The SportsLine model sees this game being a low-scoring affair once again, as the Under on 49.5 hits in more than 60% of simulations.

The No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes might still be figuring out their starting quarterback for the 2026 season, so fans can expect both Hank Brown and Jeremy Hecklinski to see the field on Saturday night against Iowa State. The Cyclones have actually won three of the last four meetings and technically, Iowa's 2023 win is not official as it was vacated by the NCAA. The big boost for Iowa is running back Kamari Moulton, who missed last year's rivalry contest, is set to play in this one. The model is still liking the Cyclones, as they cover the 14-point spread in 55% of simulations. Bet on Week 2 college football games and more with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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