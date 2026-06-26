Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for 2026 World Cup, Spain-Uruguay

There are six matches on the World Cup 2026 slate for Friday, June 26 with action taking place across Groups G, H and I, headlined by Norway clashing with France and Uruguay taking on Spain. Sports fans can wager on these games and more with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW, which gives new users the chance to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after betting $1 or more on Friday. Get started at Caesars Sportsbook with promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Check out the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of the offer.

Best bets for Friday, June 26

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe will be the focal points when Norway take on France in a battle for supremacy in Group I. The French can get the top spot with a win or draw, while Norway need a win to finish on top of the group. Haaland and Mbappe are in the running for the Golden Boot, with both registering braces in each of their first two matches. France are slight favorites in this one but going Over 3.5 goals might be the stronger play given how these teams have performed through two games.

Spain looked out of sorts in the draw against Cape Verde, but they bounced back in a big way against Saudi Arabia. La Furia Roja can take the group with a win or draw, while Uruguay need a win to advance to the Round of 32 after a pair of draws to start the World Cup. Like France, Spain are favored here on the 90-minute money line and after exploding for four goals against Saudi Arabia, the Over on 2.5 goals looks promising here. Bet on Norway-France, Uruguay-Spain, and all 2026 World Cup matches using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

Responsible gaming

Caesars offers plenty of tools for users to game responsibly, such as setting deposit limits, betting activity alerts, taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures. Caesars has contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET and other resources on its platforms for those who require additional assistance.