The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW lets new users double their winnings on their next 10 bets after they wager $1 or more. The NFL officially returned on Wednesday, and Thursday night features more NFL betting opportunities with the Rams and 49ers facing off in Australia. The Rams are the Super Bowl betting favorites, per Caesars Sportsbook futures betting odds, and are favored by 3.5 points over the 49ers on Thursday. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Visit the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for a full list of the terms and conditions of this offer at one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Thursday, Sept. 10

The Rams and 49ers were top contenders in the NFC last year, but these division rivals each fell to Seattle, the eventual Super Bowl champs, in the postseason. San Francisco, which lost in the Divisional Round, will hope to have more luck in the health department this year, and the team's roster is very similar to last year's, with the main addition being receiver Mike Evans. The Rams are Super Bowl favorites after losing the NFC Championship Game last year in Seattle, in part because of the returning players like MVP Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, Davante Adams and Kyren Williams, but also because they added All-Pro defenders Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie. Three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald is also back after being retired the last two years, but he won't play in Week 1 as he works his way back into game shape.

The Rams are 3.5-point favorites at Caesars Sportsbook, and the total is 48. These rivals split the season series last year, with the road team winning each time. There isn't a true home or road team this time around as the matchup is in Melbourne, and Mac Jones started in place of an injured Brock Purdy for the 49ers in both their games against the Rams last year. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is big on L.A. here as the Rams cover as 3.5-point favorites in the majority of simulations. Bet on NFL Week 1 games and more with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

Responsible gaming

Caesars Sportsbook wants to ensure bettors practice responsible gaming when placing wagers, and it offers different tools and resources like gaming limits, activity alerts and timeout options. Caesars Sportsbook also provides bettors with contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.