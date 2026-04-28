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Best bets for Tuesday, April 28

The Boston Celtics are hoping to avoid a repeat of Game 2 on Tuesday evening as they look to eliminate the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs. The Celtics dropped Game 2 at home but were able to take both games on the road to set up a chance to end the series. The 76ers got Joel Embiid back for Game 4 but he was not his usual self, going 9-for-21 from the field in the loss. The SportsLine Projection Model believes the 76ers have enough firepower to cover the spread, as they do so in 57% of simulations.

Another series that could wrap up tonight features the San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers. The Spurs got Victor Wembanyama back for Game 4 and took both games in Portland after being stunned in Game 2 at home, setting up the closeout opportunity on Tuesday. This would be San Antonio's first playoff series win since drafting Wembanyama, who won Defensive Player of the Year this season. The SportsLine model has the Trail Blazers winning this game in 32% of simulations, which brings substantial value at their current odds. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Two series on the ice could conclude Tuesday evening with the Buffalo Sabres looking to end the Boston Bruins and the Anaheim Ducks hoping to upset the Edmonton Oilers. Buffalo will be at home trying to advance to the second round, while Anaheim will have to go on the road where it split the first two games against Edmonton. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Bruins and Ducks on the puck line as underdogs, as Boston +1.5 cashes in 72% of simulations and Anaheim +1.5 hits in 67% of simulations. Both are "B" grade plays. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to bet on Tuesday's NHL games:

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