Sports fans looking to wager on these games and more can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after wagering $1 or more on Monday. The NBA and NHL playoffs continue on Monday with two games on the hardwood and two on the ice, headlined by the New York Knicks hosting the Philadelphia 76ers and the Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Anaheim Ducks. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Monday, May 4

The Knicks were on the wrong side of two close games in the first round against the Atlanta Hawks, but had blowout wins in Games 4, 5 and 6 to take that series. They'll now face a 76ers team that just came back from a 3-1 deficit against the Boston Celtics. New York will have a slight rest advantage but Philadelphia is clicking offensively with Tyrese Maxey shining. Maxey dropped 30 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in the Game 7 win, which included some clutch baskets late to cement the victory. The SportsLine Projection Model likes the Over on 213.5 in this game, as it hits in 56.4% of simulations. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code CBSDYW when wagering on 76ers-Knicks and more NBA:

Not many hockey experts backed Anaheim to take down the two-time defending Western Conference champions Edmonton Oilers in the first round, but the Ducks continued their magical run this season and now face the Golden Knights in Game 1 of the second round. These Pacific Division rivals met three times in the regular season with Anaheim winning all three contests by a 4-3 scoreline, though two of the results were in overtime. The SportsLine model sees that script changing in Game 1, with Vegas winning in 62% of simulations. Bet on Ducks-Golden Knights and more NHL with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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