Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Argentina-Cape Verde, 2026 World Cup

It's the final day of the Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup, and bettors interested in wagering on Friday's three-match slate can claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after betting $1 or more. Lionel Messi is back in action when defending champions Argentina face upstart Cabo Verde at 6 p.m. ET. The first game is Australia vs. Egypt at 2 p.m. ET, and the final match of the day is Colombia vs. Ghana at 9:30 p.m. ET. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with promo code CBSDYW and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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World Cup best bets for Friday, July 3

Argentina vs. Cape Verde

The defending champions haven't run into much trouble so far at the 2026 World Cup, and Messi has been on fire. He shares the Golden Boot lead with France's Kylian Mbappe on six goals, kicking his campaign off with a hat trick. La Albiceleste outscored their group-stage opponents 8-1. Now they face a Cape Verde side that drew all three games to finish second in their group. Two of those were 0-0 draws, including one against Spain, one of the pre-tournament favorites, and the other was 2-2 against Uruguay. Cape Verde, ranked 64th in the world, are the smallest nation ever to reach the knockout rounds at a World Cup. Argentina are ranked second in the world, but SportsLine expert Matt Severance is backing the minnows of Cabo Verde to cover the spread. Bet on Argentina-Cape Verde and the World Cup using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

Colombia vs. Ghana

The Colombians have been playing great on the back end, allowing just one goal in the group stage while going 2-1-0. And with players like Luis Diaz and Luis Suarez up front, they can also be dangerous in attack. They closed the opening stage with a 0-0 draw with Portugal, who just advanced to the Round of 16. Ghana fought to a 0-0 draw with England and beat Panama 1-0 but managed just two goals in the three matches. They only allowed two, which would seem to point toward a low-scoring match. The Over/Under is 2.5 goals, with the Under favored at -134. Bet on Colombia vs. Ghana and the World Cup using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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