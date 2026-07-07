Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Argentina-Egypt, Messi, World Cup

Sports fans looking to bet on Tuesday's World Cup 2026 Round of 16 games can claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW, giving them the opportunity to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after betting $1 or more on Tuesday. Defending champions Lionel Messi and Argentina are in action against Mohamed Salah and Egypt. In addition, Granit Xhaka and Switzerland will battle Luis Diaz and Colombia for the last quarterfinal spot. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with promo code CBSDYW and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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World Cup best bets for Tuesday, July 7

Argentina got a scare against Cape Verde, but the defending champions eventually prevailed 3-2 in extra time and should be more focused against a quality Egypt side. The Egyptians were able to defeat Australia in a penalty kick shootout but they were shaky for large portions of that match. Lionel Messi will continue his quest to win the Golden Boot but Argentina may need to find other sources of offense, such as Lautaro Martinez or Enzo Fernandez, if Egypt's defenders focus on the superstar. SportsLine expert Brandt Sutton is taking Argentina against the spread in this game.

Both Switzerland and Colombia have risen through the soccer ranks over the last four years. The Swiss have made good runs at the World Cup and Euros, while Colombia played in the 2024 Copa America final. These two sides have had their struggles in this tournament but both have showed up when it matters most. SportsLine expert Matt Severance expects a tight game and is backing Under 2.5 goals. Bet on Argentina-Egypt, Switzerland-Colombia and more World Cup games using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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