Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Astros-Padres, MLB, WNBA on Sunday

It's another busy summer Sunday, and fans interested in MLB betting can claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW for a chance to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after betting $1+. There are 15 MLB games today and four WNBA contests for anyone sports betting. Click here to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Sunday, Aug. 9

The Astros and Padres will square off on Sunday Night Baseball in the rubber match of their series. The Astros are 13-4 in their past 17 games after losing three in a row coming out of the All-Star break. They now sit atop the AL West, while the Padres are likely chasing a wild-card spot as they are well behind the Dodgers in the NL West. Right-hander Cristian Javier (1-2, 6.59 ERA) is expected to take the mound for Houston, while San Diego should send out righty Randy Vasquez (7-6, 4.19). The SportsLine model has Houston covering the 1.5-run spread as underdogs in 70% of it's simulations. Bet on Astros-Padres with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

The Las Vegas Aces couldn't follow up their thrilling overtime victory Thursday against the Indiana Fever with another win Saturday, as they lost 98-87 to the red-hot and league leading Minnesota Lynx. MVP front-runner and Aces star A'ja Wilson had 16 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's loss, and now Vegas faces another tough test against the New York Liberty on the road. The Liberty, who have made two of the last three WNBA Finals, have won three games in a row. They beat the Seattle Storm 92-86 on Wednesday behind 28 points from Breanna Stewart. At Caesars Sportsbook, the Liberty are 9-point favorites at home, and the Over/Under for total points is set at 177.5 Bet on Sunday's WNBA and MLB games using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW for profit boosts:

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