Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Belgium-Iran, World Cup, U.S. Open

There are four more 2026 World Cup matches on Sunday's agenda, kicking off with Spain vs. Saudi Arabia at noon ET and ending with New Zealand vs. Egypt at 9 p.m. ET. The U.S. Open also concludes Sunday, and sports fans can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to wager on these events and more. New users can double their winnings on their next 10 bets after betting $1 on Sunday. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Sunday, June 21

It's a scramble for points on Sunday at World Cup 2026, with both Group G and Group H taking center stage with all eight teams sitting on one point. Spain, the 2024 European champions who came into the tournament as the favorites to win it all, played to a listless 0-0 draw with Cabo Verde in their opener, and now they take on Saudi Arabia in Sunday's early match, where they are -1100 favorites on the money line. The other Group H match pits Cabo Verde against Uruguay, who played to a 1-1 stalemate with the Saudis in their opener, and the South Americans are -230 favorites. All four sides have one point, one goal scored and one allowed, so some teams could emerge with an edge heading into the group stage finales. If not, next Friday's games are going to be massive as the teams look to reach the knockout stage.

Both opening games In Group G also ended in draws, with New Zealand vs. Iran finishing 2-2 and Belgium and Egypt ending 1-1. Romelu Lukaku brought a spark off the bench, with his first run causing chaos that led to an own goal, to salvage a point for the Belgians. They are the 10-ranked team in the world, and failing to advance would be a major blow in the final run for their golden generation. Belgium and Iran (22nd) are the highest-ranked teams in the group, and the Belgians are -250 on the money line to beat Iran, who are +650 underdogs, with a draw priced at +360. Egypt, ranked 28th, are -175 favorites, with 83rd-ranked New Zealand the +500 underdogs and a draw at +380. Bet on Belgium-Iran, New Zealand-Egypt and more 2026 World Cup games using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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