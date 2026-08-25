The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW lets new bettors double their winnings on their next 10 bets after betting $1. Tuesday brings a full 15-game MLB schedule and three WNBA games. According to the latest MLB odds at Caesars Sportsbook, the Dodgers are -150 money line favorites on the road against the Atlanta Braves. Sports betting newcomers can also look forward to the PGA Tour Championship and NFL preseason later this week, as well as Week 0 of the college football season on Saturday. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Head to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for terms and conditions of this offer before you wager at any of the best sports betting apps. You can also check out sports betting payment methods to help you get started.

Best bets for Tuesday, Aug. 25

A pair of first-place teams battle when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. It's been tough sledding for Atlanta, which has lost seven of its last 10 games. Los Angeles recently escaped its own rough patch and has now won seven of 10, and is now just a half-game behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the best record in baseball. Big right-hander Tyler Glasnow (3-0, 2.72 ERA) is set to come off the IL to make his first start since May for the Dodgers, while Bryce Elder (8-7, 3.92) gets the ball for the Braves. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has Atlanta covering at a 68% rate. Bet on Braves vs. Dodgers and more on Tuesday with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings can clinch a playoff spot on Tuesday with a win over the Portland Fire. The Wings have come out of a difficult stretch to win consecutive games despite the loss of rookie standout Azzi Fudd to a season-ending knee injury. Portland has had a respectable first season in the WNBA, but it enters the game at 15-22 and has lost two in a row. The Wings are 8.5-point home favorites at Caesars Sportsbook. Bet on the WNBA and more using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW for profit boosts:

Responsible gaming

Bettors of all experience levels should always practice responsible gaming when making wagers. Caesars Sportsbook offers different tools and resources to aid bettors, including self-exclusion measures, gaming limits and activity alerts. Caesars also shares contact information for responsible gaming helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.