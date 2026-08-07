Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Braves-Yankees, MLB on Friday

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW lets new users double their winnings on their next 10 bets after betting $1 on Friday. It's a busy day for sports with a full 15-game MLB schedule as well as three WNBA contests and the PGA's Wyndham Classic, meaning there's no shortage of betting options for new Caesars Sportsbook users. Click here to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Head to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for information, including the terms and conditions of this offer, before you wager at one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Friday, Aug. 7

Two of MLB's biggest franchises meet in the Bronx on Friday as the Atlanta Braves visit the New York Yankees. The Braves are hot, having won eight straight. The Yankees have lost three of their last five and continute to struggle at the plate with players like Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger sidelined. New trade acquisition Tyler Mahle (3-9, 5.13 ERA) gets the ball for Atlanta while Max Fried (4-3, 3.12) goes for New York. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Braves covering at a 70% rate. Bet on Braves-Yankees with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

The AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays head to the Pacific Northwest to play the Seattle Mariners on Friday. Tampa Bay has a 4.5-game lead on the Yankees, but the real threat may be the blazing hot Boston Red Sox, who are just another half-game behind New York. The Mariners have disappointed thus far but upgraded by adding Taylor Ward to the lineup at the trade deadline. The pitching matchup for Friday's game, which will stream on Apple TV, looks great. Drew Rasmussen (10-5, 2.91) goes for Tampa Bay while Logan Gilbert (8-6, 3.46) gets the nod for Seattle. The Over hits in 58.4% of the model's simulations. Bet on Friday's MLB action and more using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW for profit boosts:

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