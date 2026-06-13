Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Brazil-Morocco World Cup, NBA Finals

Sports fans can claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to double their winnings on their next 10 bets when they wager $1 or more on Saturday. There's a loaded sports schedule on tap with four World Cup games, headlined by Brazil taking on Morocco, and Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Check out the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of the offer.

Best bets for Saturday, June 13

Morocco were the darlings of the 2022 World Cup, reaching the semifinal stage behind a stellar back line and amazing moments in the clutch. They'll look to spring a big upset to start the 2026 World Cup when they take on Brazil, who are hoping to get back to the top of the soccer world with Carlo Ancelotti at the helm. SportsLine expert Jon Eimer believes Morocco will keep things tight and likes a draw as the final result for this contest.

The Knicks looked like goners for one half but erased a 29-point deficit to pull off the largest comeback in NBA Finals history in Game 4, resulting in a 3-1 series lead. New York now goes to San Antonio where it took Games 1 and 2 from the Spurs. The Spurs have to be devastated after Game 4, but they can potentially get back in the series knowing they can get two home games if the series ends up going the distance. The Under on 216.5 hits in roughly 57% of SportsLine simulations. Bet on Brazil-Morocco, more 2026 World Cup and the NBA Finals using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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