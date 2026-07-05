Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Brazil-Norway, Mexico-England

Fans can double their winnings on their next 10 bets when they use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW and wager $1 or more on Sunday. The Round of 16 is off and running, and Sunday brings a huge matchup, with England vs. Mexico at Estadio Azteca set for 8 p.m. ET. The first match of the day is a big one in its own right, as Brazil and Norway square off at 4 p.m. ET. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with promo code CBSDYW and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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World Cup best bets for Sunday, July 5

There will be a lot of offensive talent on display in the Norway vs. Brazil matchup, and a lot of eyes will be on Norwegian superstar Erling Haaland. The Manchester City striker is pretty much Norway's main hope, but he has been rising to the challenge. He has five goals despite sitting out the group-stage finale and he has scored 112 just in league play in his four seasons in the Premier League. Brazil boasts players like Vinicius Junior, Matheus Cunha and Garbiel Martinelli, the Selecao are -245 favorites at Caesars to advance to the quarterfinals. Martin Green expects goals, backing Over 2.5. "This should be an entertaining game between two high-scoring teams," the SportsLine expert says.

It has been 60 years since England won the World Cup, and now they face a big hurdle in their quest to change that. Estadio Azteca opened in 1966, the same year as the Three Lions' triumph, and Mexico have lost there just twice since then. Now, the teams face off with a berth in the quarterfinals on the line. Mexico has not allowed a goal in four World Cup matches, but an England attack led by Harry Kane could test El Tri's back line. Mexico also have talented attackers, and SportsLine expert Matt Severance is backing the co-hosts against the spread and leaning toward a regulation draw. Bet on Brazil-Norway, Mexico-England and more World Cup games using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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