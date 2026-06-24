Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Brazil-Scotland, Czechia-Mexico

Wednesday is the first day of the 2026 World Cup to feature six matches, giving fans even more action to bet on. Some of the highlights include Brazil facing Scotland and Mexico battling Czechia. Brazil are -320 money line favorites against Scotland, while the over/under for total goals scored in Mexico vs. Czechia is 2.5. New bettors can join the fray with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW, which offers the chance to double your winnings on your next 10 bets after wagering $1 or more on Wednesday. Click here to get started at Caesars Sportsbook with promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Wednesday, June 24

After a lackluster opening game against Morocco that ended in a 1-1 draw, Brazil rebounded with a strong victory over Haiti and now can lock up a place in the knockout round when they take on Scotland. Scotland also has a victory over Haiti under their belt, but with their match with Morocco ending in a loss, securing at least a point here will be crucial. The Scottish offense has managed just one goal at the World Cup thus far (and Scottish fans will tell you they should have been awarded a penalty as well), but they've also only conceded one. Vinicius Junior and the Brazilian attack are dangerous, but with Raphinha sidelined, does Scotland have another strong defensive showing up their sleeves? SportsLine experts Brad Thomas and Martin Green are both backing Brazil.

Mexico have already secured first place in Group A but can finish off an undefeated group stage run when they take on Czechia. The Czechs have a chance to finish second in the group if they nab a win here, but they'll need South Africa to beat South Korea without overtaking Czechia in goal difference to do so. Czechia will therefore need to hope Mexico heavily rotates the lineup and conserves energy for the knockouts. Is that likely to happen in front of a raucous home crowd in Mexico City? We'll see. Thomas is backing the Under.

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