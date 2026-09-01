Bettors can utilize the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW and double their winnings on their next 10 bets after they wager $1 or more on any of the top games or events on the sports schedule on Tuesday. Notable sports betting options include an NL Central matchup between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers and an important series for the NL Wild Card standings between the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks. Click here to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW and double your winnings on 10 bets:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer from one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Tuesday, Sept. 1

Anyone researching sportsbook promos should know the calendar has officially flipped to September, so we're now in the home stretch of the regular season. The Brewers hold a seven-game lead over the Cubs in the NL Central race, but we've seen Chicago go on crazy hot stretches this year. The Cubs are feeling good entering Tuesday, as they got a 17-3 blowout win over the Brewers on Monday. It's a battle of southpaws on Tuesday with Robert Gasser (4-5, 4.59 ERA) going for Milwaukee against Chicago's Matthew Boyd (8-3, 3.99 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has Chicago winning in more than 60% of model simulations for its top MLB betting pick for this one.

The Phillies are tied with the Cubs for the top NL Wild Card spot, and they're four games back of Atlanta in the NL East. The Diamondbacks have lost two in a row, including to Philly on Monday, and trail San Diego by a half-game for the third and final NL Wild Card spot. This is a series that could be massive for playoff seeding purposes in the National League, and the Phillies can secure a series win on Tuesday. Two All-Star lefties will face off in the desert with Jesus Luzardo (12-5, 3.09 ERA) starting for Philadelphia against Arizona's Eduardo Rodriguez (14-4, 2.50 ERA). The SportsLine model has Arizona winning in nearly 60% of simulations at plus money for an 'A' grade. Bet on MLB games and more at Caesars Sportsbook on Monday with promo code CBSDYW:

Responsible gaming

Every bettor should practice responsible gaming habits when placing wagers, and Caesars Sportsbook offers tools and resources to aid bettors, including timeout options, gaming limits and activity alerts. The sportsbook also provides contact information for responsible gaming helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.