The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW, which gives new users the ability to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after they wager $1 or more on Monday's sports action. Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season concludes on Monday, Sept. 14 with the Denver Broncos visiting the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Head to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms of this offer at one of the best sports betting apps.

Broncos vs. Chiefs best bets

The Broncos come into the 2026 season after winning 14 games in 2025. Denver was a dominant defensive force but ultimately couldn't overcome an injury to Bo Nix ahead of the AFC Championship Game. Nix is ready to go for Week 1. Patrick Mahomes suffered an ACL injury late in the 2025 season and is good to go for Week 1, but the Chiefs did not have much success last year. They saw their AFC West winning streak end, and they were unable to make magic happen in close games. The addition of Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker should take some pressure off Mahomes. Kansas City's defense has quietly been among the best in the league over the last few seasons, so both quarterbacks will be facing stiff tests in this season opener. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, appears to be buying the strength of both defenses as the Under on 43.5 hits in 63% of simulations. Bet on Broncos vs. Chiefs and more with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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