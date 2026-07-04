Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Canada-Morocco, France-Paraguay

Sports fans can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to double their winnings on their next 10 bets when they wager $1 or more on Saturday. The 2026 World Cup Round of 16 officially begins, and one of the World Cup's three co-hosts, Canada, will kick off the day's games against Morocco. Back-to-back finalists France, who have exploded in this competition, will also be in action when they battle Paraguay. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with promo code CBSDYW and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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World Cup best bets for Saturday, July 4

Canada vs. Morocco

It took a second-half stoppage time goal for Canada to advance past South Africa in the Round of 32, but Morocco are an entirely different animal. The Atlas Lions brought back most of their team from the 2022 World Cup semifinal run and have some exciting new talent this time around. Canada have the edge when it comes to the home crowd, but Morocco are the superior team on the pitch. It's hard to see Canada breaking through this back line, while Morocco's attacking threats should be able to eventually get something past the co-hosts. Bet on Canada-Morocco and all World Cup games using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

France vs. Paraguay

After upsetting Germany in a penalty shootout in the Round of 32, Paraguay have the unenviable task of trying to slow down a France side that has scored at least three goals in every match so far. The French have made the last two World Cup finals, and were a few penalty kicks away from being back-to-back champions going for a three-peat. Paraguay have some momentum but they are likely to be overwhelmed by Kylian Mbappe and Co. in this one. Bet on France vs. Paraguay with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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