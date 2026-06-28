Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Canada-South Africa, MLB on Sunday

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Best bets for Sunday, June 28

Canada and South Africa are both in the knockout rounds for the first time, while the co-hosts are playing outside their home country after hosting throughout the World Cup 2026 group stage. The Canucks finished second in Group B, with a 6-0 rout of Qatar putting them in position to advance despite a 2-1 loss to group winner Switzerland. South Africa finished second in Group A, drawing with Czechia and beating South Korea after a 2-0 loss to Mexico open the proceedings. SportsLine experts Matt Severance and Brad Thomas are both backing Canada on the money line. Thomas says some pressure is lifted after the co-hosts advanced to the knockout round. "Now they can play free, and I like them to win as the better team," he says.

With only one World Cup match on tap, MLB will draw more attention on Sunday, and the night wraps up with the Yankees vs. Red Sox rivalry. Boston is looking for a four-game sweep against the Yankees, who are still tied for first in the AL East. The Red Sox have outscored New York 16-5 in the first three games. Carlos Rodon (4-2, 3.70 ERA) will get the start for New York, while Boston counters with Sonny Gray (9-1, 2.95). The SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Yankees to avoid the sweep and has a 'B rated play on the money line, as they win 50% of the time as plus-money underdogs.

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